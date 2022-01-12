Boil water advisory that shut down schools in South Haven lifted

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory that was issued for South Haven Monday has been lifted.

A water main break caused by freezing temperatures led to the advisory for South Haven and Casco Township. The advisory forced schools and businesses to close.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. As a result, boil water advisories are issued while the water is tested for quality.

Officials have determined that the water is safe to drink, and sampling showed there is no coliform bacteria in the water supply, the city said in a Wednesday release.