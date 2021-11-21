Boil water advisory lifted in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory that was issued for residents after a water main break last week has been lifted.

The water main break was at the intersection of Phoenix Street and Blue Star Highway which prompted the advisory for several residents in South Haven and Casco township. It was issued Friday and lifted Sunday evening.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. On Sunday, city officials said tests showed the water met state standards.

If you have questions, you are asked to contact Public Works Director William Hunter at 269.637.0737. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe

Drinking Water Hotline at 800.426.4791.