Boil water advisory issued in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The South Haven Area Water & Sewer Authority (SHAWSA) has issued a boil-water advisory after a water main break at the intersection of Phoenix Street and Blue Star Highway.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it, including the water used for ice, brushing your teeth, washing dishes and cooking.

SHAWSA says it instituted the advisory due to the reduction of water pressure within the affected service area outlined in the map below.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice, according to city officials.

If you have questions regarding this advisory, you are asked to contact Public Works Director William Hunter at 269.637.0737.