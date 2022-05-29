SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in South Haven Township.

The advisory is in effect on M-43 near 12th Avenue.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Sunday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by June 1.