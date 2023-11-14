COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory has been issued in Covert Township.

Around 2,700 feet of water main were shut down Tuesday while crews worked to fix a failed water service, according to the South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority. This prompted a boil water notice.

SHAWSA said the advisory is in effect on the 44000 block of CR 703, which runs from CR 376 south to 46552 CR 703.

The South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority issued a boil water advisory for this area on Nov. 14, 2023. (Courtesy SHAWSA)

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.