BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in Bangor.

The water main break happened W. Monroe Street and Hamilton Avenue. As a result, the city had to shut down water towers and wells to relieve pressure.

That drop in pressure can allow bacteria to enter the system.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Generally, boil water advisories are lifted within a few days of being issued after tests confirm the water is safe.