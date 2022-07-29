SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in South Haven.

The advisory is in effect on Phoenix Street from Blue Star Highway to Cherry Court, Itzen Court and Bradley Avenue.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They will notify the public once it is safe to consume.