Boil water advisory issued for portion of South Haven, Casco Twp.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in a portion of South Haven and Allegan County’s Casco Township and caused some schools in the area to be closed.

The South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority said the advisory was prompted after a water main break Monday on Wells Street near the intersection of Bailey Avenue.

SHAWSA released a map Monday that shows those affected by the advisory.

South Haven Public Schools announced Monday morning that it was closing some schools as a result of the water main break. It said that families should arrange to pick up their child from Maple Grove, North Shore, and Baseline schools as soon as possible. The district is trying to arrange drop-off for students who can’t get a ride home. The district says to reach out to your child’s school for questions.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. After receiving the test results in 72 hours, they expect to lift the advisory.