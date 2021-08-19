Boil water advisory issued for Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The village of Paw Paw is telling people hooked up to the municipal water system to boil their water before drinking it.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it, including the water used for ice, brushing your teeth, washing dishes and cooking. It’s OK to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The village says it instituted the advisory Thursday after two of 10 samples taken during routine tests of the system came back positive for coliform bacteria. Coliforms aren’t dangerous to people, but they can be a sign that other harmful bacteria are present.

The village hasn’t found anything harmful, like E. coli, in the water.

Officials are working to confirm the water is safe and expect everything to be back to normal within 48 hours. It will let people know when samples come back with no sign of coliforms. Until the all-clear is given, people should keep boiling their water.

Questions can be directed to John Small at the village at 269.657.3169 or j.small@pawpaw.net.