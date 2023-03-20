PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A loss of water pressure has prompted a boil water advisory in Paw Paw.

The advisory is in effect for all village water customers.

“Any time there is an interruption in service, as a precaution, the Village asks that you not drink the water from your faucets,” the village said in a post on Facebook.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon.