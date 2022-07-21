SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A loss in water pressure has prompted a boil water advisory in South Haven Township and Covert Township.

The advisory is in effect for all of Covert Township and in South Haven Township from on M-140 from 13967 M-140 South to 24th Avenue, 24th Avenue from 76255 24th Avenue to 70429 24th Avenue, and 72nd Avenue from 24th Avenue to 19487 72nd Avenue.

A map of the affected area. (Courtesy city of South Haven)

Those areas had a loss of water pressure due to a “failure in communication” between the water tower in Covert Township and the SHAWSA water filtration plant, the city of South Haven said in a release.

“Communication has been restored and, although this is an isolated incident, will be monitored in an attempt to predict and prevent any further incidents,” the city said.

A drop in water pressure can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Authorities will notify residents when it is determined the water is safe and the advisory is lifted.