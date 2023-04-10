SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break prompted a boil water advisory in South Haven.

On Friday, the South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority said a water main joint failed while crews were replacing a hydrant at the corner of Broadway and Huron streets. It resulted in low pressure or no water in the area.

SHAWSA released a map of the area placed under the boil water advisory.

Water infrastructure repairs can cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. That can prompt a precautionary advisory.