DECATUR, Mich. (WOOD) — The presence of coliform bacteria has prompted a boil water advisory in Decatur, authorities said Wednesday.

The advisory is in effect in the village of Decatur.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Two of four samples taken Monday tested positive for coliform bacteria, which are typically not harmful in and of themselves but might indicate a treatment or distribution issue, authorities said.

No E. coli has been found, the village said.

Authorities anticipate fixing the issue within two or three days of Wednesday.