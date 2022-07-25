SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory for Covert Township and parts of South Haven Township has been lifted.

The advisory was issued on July 21 for all of Covert Township and in South Haven Township on M-140 from 13967 M-140 South to 24th Avenue, 24th Avenue from 76255 24th Avenue to 70429 24th Avenue, and 72nd Avenue from 24th Avenue to 19487 72nd Avenue.

A map of the affected area. (Courtesy city of South Haven)

It has now been lifted, the city of South Haven said in a Monday release. Testing has confirmed that there is no coliform bacteria in the water supply, it said.