The iconic cows atop Sherman’s Dairy Bar in South Haven on April 6, 2021. (Courtesy Tom Renner)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The beloved South Haven ice cream shop Sherman’s Dairy Bar on Tuesday celebrated the return of its cow statues.

The cows, dubbed Blue Moo and Baby Blue, stand atop the roof of the ice cream shop on Phoenix Street east of I-196.

Baby Blue was stolen — though soon returned — and Blue Moo damaged in August of last year. They needed some repair before they could go back on display.

The ice cream shop opens May 1.