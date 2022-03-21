SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven is removing flood barriers from its beaches as Lake Michigan water levels drop.

Crews began removing the green barriers last week and continued the project Monday morning.

The walls were first installed to help protect the water plant near South Beach in the summer of 2020. Crews also installed barriers outside the sewage treatment plant to protect it from high water levels.

Barb Steffler has been visiting South Beach for decades and was excited to see what she calls the “big green monster” removed.

“It was an eyesore. I think it ruined the charm of the beach,” Steffler said.

She says the wall made for a bottleneck in getting to the beach through the walkways.

“There’s an entrance and everybody had to squeeze through. You’ve got your cooler and you’ve got your chairs and your kids, people coming in and out,” Steffler said.

Crews remove a temporary wall that was install on South Beach in South Haven to mitigate flooding concerns. (March 21, 2022)

Lake Michigan water levels receding has also helped increase space on the beach.

“There’s probably 40 or 50 more feet of beach at the water’s edge,” Steffler said.

William Hunter, the director of public works, says the barriers have helped protect the shoreline.

“There’s actually some underground storage that you don’t see that’s there and that was the intent of those, was to protect that underground storage,” Steffler said. “Last season when you had the November gales come in they actually did help.”

While barriers could be needed again, fans of the beach are thrilled there will be additional space this summer.

The public works director is hoping to have the project finished by the end of the week.