BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Bangor Public Schools will be closed Monday after an electrical fire sparked early in the morning outside of the high school gymnasium.

South Haven Area Emergency Services says members of the Bangor Community Fire Department and several neighboring departments, including Columbia, Covert and Hartford, responded to the scene.

SHAES photos show that the damage appears limited to an overhang outside of the building. They were able to put out the fire before “it could cause major damage.” A ladder truck was used to inspect a roof. SHAES did not report any other issues.

Several fire departments around Bangor responded to a fire outside of the Bangor High School gymnasium Monday, April 24, 2023. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

In a statement, Bangor Public Schools superintendent Lynn Johnson said that there does not seem to be any major structural damage, but there was smoke throughout the hallways of the middle school and high school.

“If your child has already been picked up by transportation, we will return them as soon as possible. Students who arrive at school will be held at the gymnasium at South Walnut (Elementary School) for pickup,” Johnson stated.