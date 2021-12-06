Bangor Public Schools closed Tuesday due to staffing shortages

BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Bangor Public Schools has announced that it will be closed on Tuesday due to staffing shortages.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, the school said that “several staffing shortages across the district in multiple departments and buildings” has led to the closure.

After-school tutoring will also not be held on Tuesday, the post said. Other extracurricular activities will continue to take place. Families are asked to contact their student’s coach or supervisor with any questions.

Bangor isn’t alone in closing its doors this school year. A number of districts have canceled classes due to a combination of the pandemic and staffing shortages: Hopkins Public Schools had to close for two days last week, Galesburg-Augusta extended Thanksgiving break to deep-clean the buildings and Newaygo Public Schools closed for a week at the beginning of November due to illness.