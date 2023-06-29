BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A Bangor police officer who hit a pickup truck while chasing a motorcycle earlier this month will face discipline, the city manager says.

City Manager Tommy Simpson, who also used to be the police chief, would not provide information Thursday about the nature of the discipline. The officer’s name was not released.

Michigan State Police, who were called in to investigate the crash, determined the officer was going “too fast,” Simpson said. The officer was going 69 mph when the crash happened, but the chase had reached speeds of 102 mph.

It happened on the night of June 19 on M-43 near 30th Avenue in Arlington Township, east of Bangor. Simpson previously told News 8 that the officer was following a car and two motorcycles, trying to pull one of the bikes over for “defective equipment.”

The motorcycles didn’t stop and one of them — not the one the officer was trying to pull over — crashed into a pickup truck that was backing out of a driveway. That motorcyclist, identified by Simpson as 24-year-old Rainen Richards of Paw Paw, died on the scene.

After the motorcycle hit the pickup, the officer’s cruiser did, too. The officer sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The Bangor Police Department on Thursday released the officer’s body camera footage, which shows the crash but does not include audio. Simpson said there is no dashcam footage.

The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured.

The city manager previously told News 8 that the officer has been in law enforcement for about 40 years, the last eight with Bangor PD.

Court records show Richards, the motorcyclist who was killed, was out on bond and was expected to go to trial on four counts of criminal sexual conduct beginning July 11.