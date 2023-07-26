BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Bangor City Manager Tommy Simpson, who also previously served as the police chief for the city, is preparing to resign, citing a desire to pursue other opportunities.

“I have served this town for several years as a police officer, police chief, zoning administrator, city clerk and manager,” Simpson said in a statement to News 8,. “I am at a stage in my life where I want to pursue other job opportunities and partially relocate out of state. Thank you, Bangor!

Simpson said he would leave as early as September, after the city finds someone to replace him.