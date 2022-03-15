Bangor-area man found guilty of attacking girlfriend

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A Van Buren County jury has found a man guilty of repeatedly attacking his girlfriend over the course of two weeks last year.

Trevor Double, 46, was convicted March 4 of torture, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, court records show.

He was found not guilty of a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Double, of the Bangor area, was charged in May 2021 after his girlfriend, a 24-year-old Battle Creek woman, told investigators he had assaulted her. She said she had been living with him for about a week when he started to accuse of her of cheating and abuse her. The abuse escalated over the next two weeks, she said, until he attacked her with a hatchet. She said she was afraid to report what was happening because Double threatened her son, who lived elsewhere. She ultimately sustained injuries bad enough that Double took her to the hospital.

Sentencing was scheduled for April 27.