Authorities: Vehicular manslaughter suspect moved woman’s body

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who was reported missing near Decatur earlier this week was hit by a car and the driver then moved her body, authorities say.

Melody Rohrer, 64, was reported missing Monday after going for a walk in Van Buren County’s Hamilton Township.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said it soon developed a suspect in the case.

Rohrer’s body was found early Tuesday afternoon in another county. Authorities say a driver had moved it.

The sheriff’s office says that driver, a 29-year-old White Pigeon man, was also arrested Tuesday afternoon. He is expected to be charged with vehicular manslaughter, failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident and concealing the death of an individual.

His name has not yet been released pending arraignment.