Authorities investigate a crash on M-43 near 30th Avenue in Arlington Township east of Bangor on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a crash on M-43 near Bangor.

The crash happened on M-43 near 30th Avenue in Arlington Township, east of Bangor.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or if there are any reports of injuries.

A portion of M-43 was closed early Tuesday morning but has since reopened.

Van Buren County dispatchers said troopers at the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post are investigating the crash.