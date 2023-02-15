COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities said around 45 animals were rescued from a property in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said deputies helped the U.S. Department of Homeland Security execute a search warrant around 7 p.m. Monday at a house on 50th Street between 8th and 12th avenues in Columbia Township, northeast of Bangor.

On scene, deputies found several dead farm animals decomposing inside pens with other animals. Those animals that were alive did not have access to food or water, according to a VBCSO.

The sheriff’s office said deputies rescued around 45 animals, including cats, chickens, dogs, ducks, goats and a horse.

The rescued animals were taken to facilities where they will be accessed and cared for while the investigation continues, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call VBCSO at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.