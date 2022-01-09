Animals rescued from house fire in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Several animals were saved from a house fire in South Haven, a spokesman for South Haven Area Emergency Services says.

Courtesy of Tom Renner, South Haven Area Emergency Services

Courtesy of Tom Renner, South Haven Area Emergency Services

Courtesy of Tom Renner, South Haven Area Emergency Services

Courtesy of Tom Renner, South Haven Area Emergency Services

The spokesman says the department was dispatched at 8:10 p.m. to a house on County Road 689, where a fire was spreading throughout the single-story house.

The fire was described as “fully involved in flames” when first responders arrived, but a nearby fire hydrant helped firefighters get the flames knocked down quickly.

SHAES Executive Director Brandon Kinz said 2 or 3 people lived in the house. Only one was injured, receiving burns to his arms. He was taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital for treatment.

A significant number of animals were in the house during the incident. Though not all could be saved, “two dogs and some cats were rescued,” said Tom Renner, photographer for SHAES.

SHAES received mutual aid assistance from the Bangor Community and Covert Township fire departments. The cause remains under investigation.

This was the second major SHAES has responded to in 2 days. They also responded to a fire in Geneva Township on County Road 687 that destroyed the house. It was unoccupied at the time and caused no injuries, said Hinz.