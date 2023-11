GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new solar farm is coming to Van Buren County.

On Monday, Amazon announced the 85-megawatt solar farm, its first renewable energy project in Michigan.

The project will help power Amazon’s local operations, like delivery stations and fulfillment centers, according to the release. Amazon says the solar farm will also provide clean power to the local community.

The company says it’s on track to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.