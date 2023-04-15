Air Car responded to a crash on I-196 in South Haven Township on April 15, 2023. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were hurt in a crash near South Haven Saturday afternoon.

It happened on southbound I-196 near the M-140 exit in South Haven Township. A car rolled over, South Haven Area Emergency Services said in a Facebook post.

Air Care responded, SHAES said. I-196 was closed so that the helicopter could land on the road.

Air Car responded to a crash on I-196 in South Haven Township on April 15, 2023. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Three children and a fourth person were taken to the hospital, officials say. Their conditions are not known.

Multiple agencies, including the South Haven Police Department and the Michigan Department of Transportation, assisted.