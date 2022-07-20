BLOOMINGDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 9-year-old was hit by a pickup truck while he was crossing the street in Bloomingdale on Tuesday.

It happened around 2:25 p.m. on North Van Buren Street near Kalamazoo Street. The 9-year-old was headed to the grocery store with his two sisters, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release. It said he got out of the vehicle and started to run across the road on a crosswalk.

The driver of a southbound pickup truck saw the 9-year-old “at the last second,” the sheriff’s office said. It said the driver hit his brakes but still hit the 9-year-old.

The child was brought to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is not a factor.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.