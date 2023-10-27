VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office rescued an 84-year-old man who was trapped under a bulldozer Friday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Mattawan airfield on reports that a man was trapped under a bulldozer. After searching the property, they were able to locate the man with his left arm stuck underneath the machinery.

The man had reportedly been working on the bulldozer when it began moving, ultimately pinning him underneath. He was able to use his free arm to get his cell phone and call for help.

The Mattawan Fire Department and Rob’s Towing, a local towing company, also assisted in getting the man out from under the bulldozer. He was then taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo where he is now listed in serious condition.

No other information has been released at this time.