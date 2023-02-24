PAW PAW, Mich. (WLNS) — A GoFundMe page started for a Paw Paw firefighter killed in the line of duty has raised over $80,000.

Lt. Ethan Quillen of the Paw Paw Fire Department was killed during Wednesday’s ice storm when a power line fell on him. The 28-year-old was a husband and father. His fire chief recalled him as a great guy and “the example” of the fire department.

An undated courtesy photo of Paw Paw Fire Department Lt. Ethan Quillen.

Fire Chief Jim DeGroff said crews had handled one downed power line when a tree broke further down on the line and a line fell on Quillen. DeGroff said there was no way for Quillen to avoid it.

A fundraiser started by the Paw Paw Fire Department through GoFundMe was created Thursday and as of Friday morning had raised over $80,000. Quillen’s wife is listed as the beneficiary.

“On February 22, 2023, a beloved husband, father, son, friend, marine, and dedicated firefighter lost his life in the line of duty. He lost his life serving those that he swore to protect and serve,” the GoFundMe page says.

The page has seen six donations of $1,000, three of which were anonymous.