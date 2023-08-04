HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is accused of walking away with $700,000 from the Hartford-area casino where she worked. The money is still missing.

“I’m very sorry for what happened. This is my first charge, sir,” Danika Young, 38, told a judge at an arraignment Wednesday.

Investigators say Young took the money from Four Winds Hartford Casino on the afternoon of July 30. She was later found in Gary, Indiana. The money was not.

A file image of Four Winds Hartford Casino.

“She’s the supervisor of the cash cage … so she has millions of dollars (that she is responsible for),” an officer testified at a probable cause hearing on July 31.

Young told investigators that she got a call from a number that she didn’t recognize telling her to bring the money to Gary.

“She counted out $700,000 and put it in a bag and walked out of the casino,” the officer testified.

She met someone in Gary and gave them the money, police said. It’s not clear who the other person is or if police have a lead on them.

Young was arrested in Gary and had to be extradited back to Michigan. She was booked into the Van Buren County Jail on Wednesday and charged with embezzlement by an employee of $100,000 or more.

Seeking a personal recognizance bond at arraignment, Young’s public defender said she has been working for Four Winds for 16 years, has a child and has support from family in the area. The judge said that wasn’t good enough.

“My concern is a very simple concern,” Judge Arthur Clarke said. “That $700,000 has not been located. … My concern is if I release you and $700,000 would show up and you would be off to wherever and I would not see you again.”

He set the bond at $1 million.

Young, who has no criminal record, is expected back in court on Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 for her next hearings. If convicted, she could spend up to 20 years in prison.

—News 8’s Susan Samples and Carter Gent contributed to this report.