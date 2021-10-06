6-year-old placed in protective custody after drug arrest

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 6-year-old child was placed in protective custody and two people were taken arrested after a drug investigation near Hartford Tuesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 52000 block of County Road 687 in Hartford Township.

Narcotic detectives found a woman, a 41-year-old from Dowagiac, believed to be transporting drugs though the Hartford area, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said she was illegally towing a second vehicle.

Detectives pulled her over for multiple traffic violations, officials say.

While searching her car, they found methamphetamine, a handgun and counterfeit money, the sheriff’s office says. It said they also found a 6-year-old child holding a pillow case with hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia inside.

A 26-year-old man was in the car she was towing. The sheriff’s office says detectives also found methamphetamine inside that car.

Child Protective Services came to the scene and the child was placed in protective custody, officials say.

Authorities say both the 41-year-old woman and the 26-year-old man were lodged at the Van Buren County jail.