ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Six people were arrested on drug charges Thursday following a search of an Antwerp Township home in November.

Around noon on Nov. 29, deputies with the narcotics unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 26th Street near 66th Avenue to execute a search warrant after they received multiple tips about a house being used to sell and use meth.

When detectives searched the home, they found multiple people inside and outside the home, including two children under the age of 8. They were removed by child protective services.

A report was sent to the Van Buren County Prosecutor for review, the sheriff’s office said.

Arrest warrants were later issued for six people based on the search.

A booking photo of Tessa Bunch. (Courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

A booking photo of Eric White. (Courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

A booking photo of Christopher Hewitt. (Courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

A booking photo of James Williams. (Courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

A booking photo of Paul Chamness. (Courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

A booking photo of Robert Thomas. (Courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday, 31-year-old Tessa Bunch of Paw Paw, 31-year-old Eric White of Paw Paw, 44-year-old Christopher Hewitt of Lawton, 53-year-old James Williams of Lawton, 44-year-old Paul Chamness of Lawton and 50-year-old Robert Thomas of Lawton were arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The case remains under investigation.