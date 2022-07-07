PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say four suspects in connection to a string of marijuana dispensary break-ins were arrested after a high-speed chase in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said it started shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to an alarm at the White Flower Cannabis Co., located on W. Red Arrow Highway in Paw Paw Township.

A short time later, there was another alarm at Golden Greens Provisioning Center, located on Crandall Parkway near the intersection of N. County Road 365 in Lawrence.

As deputies responded to the second alarm, a third alarm was reported around 5 a.m. at the Transcend Dispensary, located on Prospect Street near the intersection of Marion Avenue in Hartford.

It’s unknown if the suspects were able to get away with any items or cash.

Investigators were able to get a description of the suspects and the getaway vehicle after viewing surveillance footage, according to a VBCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said “several minutes” after the third alarm, a Pokagon Tribal officer found a vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle near the intersection of County Road 681 and Red Arrow Highway in Hartford Township.

There was a police chase that lasted nearly 10 miles with speeds of more than 100 mph. It ended near mile marker 57 on eastbound I-94 in Paw Paw Township. All four suspects ran from the vehicle. One suspect was arrested shortly after, but the other three were taken into custody after an extensive search, according to the news release.

The suspects are men from Battle Creek, ages 17, 20, 20 and 26. Their names were not released.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation and may involve more break-ins in Van Buren County and surrounding areas.

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.