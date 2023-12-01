SOUTH HAVEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people have been accused of selling methamphetamine near South Haven.

Around 12:15 p.m., detectives and deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a motor home on Blue Star Highway near 16th Avenue with a search warrant after receiving information that there was a large amount of narcotics trafficking going on.

A window to a motor home that detectives broke during a drug bust near South Haven on Nov. 30, 2023. (Courtesy Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

A stolen moped that was found during a drug bust near South Haven on Nov. 30, 2023. (Courtesy Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said that the detectives and deputies, along with officers from the South Haven Police Department, went to the home, knocked and asked everyone to come outside. The two people inside refused and were heard running back and forth.

Detectives broke the windows and gave told them to come outside again. The sheriff’s office said the two people, a 53-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, came out of the home and were arrested.

A third person, a 48-year-old man, was found in a separate camper. The sheriff’s office said that he is cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives found a large amount of methamphetamine inside the motor home along with evidence of delivery taking place, the sheriff’s office said. A stolen moped, along with other items that were possibly stolen, were found in the garage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The case remains under investigation.