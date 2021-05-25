2 seriously hurt in home explosion near South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured after a house exploded in South Haven Township Tuesday evening, officials say.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on 2nd Avenue near 71 1/2 Street.
The South Haven Area Emergency Services said a one-story ranch style home disintegrated after the explosion.
They said neighbors rescued two people at the home, a man and a woman, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of the victims was taken to the hospital by helicopter.
A Michigan State Police trooper reported that the explosion could be heard about 2 miles away from the scene.
The fire was extinguished by SHAES and other surrounding agencies.
The cause of the incident is being investigated.