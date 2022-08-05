Authorities on the scene of a plane crash near South Haven Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The names of the two men who were killed in a Tuesday morning plane crash near South Haven have been released.

The South Haven Police Department said the two men were 70-year-old David Peahl of Wayland and 70-year-old Douglas Golike of Lawton.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the Piper Aerostar 600, originally reported by SHPD as an Aerospace 600, had left the South Haven Regional Airport between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police Chief Natalie Thompson said it appears the plane crashed shortly after it left, but no one realized it until Tuesday evening when the family said they hadn’t heard from the men. The FAA contacted local police around 11:30 p.m.

The plane was found Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation why the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.