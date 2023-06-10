HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Hartford Township Friday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Red Arrow Highway near 60th Street after receiving a report of a crash.

Responding deputies found a vehicle on fire that had hit a tree with one person inside. There were also two motorcycles with injured riders.

The driver, a 39-year-old Hartford man, was pulled from the vehicle. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene.

One of the motorcyclists, a 30-year-old Lawrence man, died at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The other motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said that the initial investigation shows that all three vehicles were heading west on Red Arrow Highway. The vehicle hit the back of the two motorcycles before hitting a tree.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

Red Arrow Highway was closed for about five hours while crews investigated. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.