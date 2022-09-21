The scene following a crash on M-51 in Paw Paw Township on Sept. 21, 2022.

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured when a pickup truck collided with two other vehicles southwest of Paw Paw, police say.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on M-51 near Eagle Lake Drive in Paw Paw Township. Michigan State Police say a northbound pickup sideswiped a southbound semi-truck, then crossed the centerline and hit a southbound box truck head-on.

The driver of the box truck, a 50-year-old Gobles man, was hospitalized with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup, a 26-year-old Arkansas man, was also taken to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the semi, a 61-year-old man from Hudsonville, wasn’t hurt.

Police say everyone was wearing a seat belt and drugs and alcohol were not involved.

M-51 was shut down in the area for about six hours while emergency responders investigated and cleaned up.