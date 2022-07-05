BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured, one critically, in a single-car crash near Bangor.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday on 46th Avenue in Bangor Township.

Investigators said the driver failed to follow the curve in the roadway. The car left the road and struck a tree head-on. The driver was able to get out, but the passenger was pinned inside.

Both were taken to the hospital. The driver’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. However, the passenger was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information can call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.3427867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.