PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Paw Paw Township on Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were notified by Bronson Lakeview Hospital that a 27-year-old man from South Haven had arrived with two gunshot wounds, one to the back and one to the hip.

The man was later transferred to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. The sheriff’s office said his injuries were serious.

While deputies were investigating, they learned that a 31-year-old Covert man arrived at Lakeland Hospital in Watervliet with two gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigating deputies learned that both shootings were related and happened in Paw Paw Township. An exact location has not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.