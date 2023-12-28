BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were found dead after a house caught fire south of Bloomingdale Thursday morning.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased are a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, though their names were not released Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on 24th Avenue near 44th Street in Bloomingdale Township. The sheriff’s office said that by the time deputies arrived, the home was already engulfed in flames.

When deputies checked the unattached garage, they found a third person asleep. That person was uninjured.

Images provided by the sheriff’s office show the home was destroyed.

The two people inside were found dead after firefighters doused the flames.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.