COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in connection to a 2021 deadly shooting near South Haven.

On Friday, the Covert Township Police Department said the two suspects would be arraigned Friday on charges in connection to the shooting death of Tevin Hunter.

Their names were not released Friday pending arraignment. A release did not list the precise charges they are expected to face.

The shooting happened on Aug. 15, 2021, at the Van Buren United Civic Organization on 34th Avenue between M-140 and 72nd Street in Covert Township, southeast of South Haven.

Hunter, 28, of South Haven, was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital, according to CTPD.

Authorities did not release information about what led to the shooting.