SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were arrested after a high-speed chase in Van Buren County.

The South Haven Police Department said around 2 a.m. Wednesday that officers responded to a report of shots fired on Michigan Avenue and Kalamazoo Street. The caller told authorities that seven to eight people were outside and provided details about two cars leaving the scene.

The officers were able to find a sedan and tried to pull it over, but the driver drove away. The high-speed chase started in South Haven Township and ended near the Van Buren-Kalamazoo county line after stop sticks were used to disable the car, according to SHPD.

A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Kalamazoo, were arrested on multiple weapons and drug offenses.

There were no reports of injuries.