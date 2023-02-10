SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were arrested on Thursday after detectives witnessed a narcotics sale.

Around 2 p.m., detectives with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Units were at the Walmart parking lot conducting surveillance and saw a drug deal take place.

South Haven officers were called to assist. They tried to make a traffic stop but the vehicle took off.

A pursuit began, the sheriff’s office said. Officers from the Covert Township Police Department deployed stop sticks which deflated the tires of the vehicle.

The vehicle came to a stop and the two suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Van Buren County, were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said narcotics were found in the vehicle. Detectives were also told by a witness that they saw the men throw something out the window during the pursuit.

South Haven police dog Ryker was called to the area and found a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The incident remains under investigation.