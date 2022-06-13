PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The 12-year-old boy who robbed a Hartford gas station and fired a gun earlier this month has been charged.

The 12-year-old, whom News 8 isn’t naming due to his age, was charged with armed robbery, discharge of a firearm in a building, assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony firearm.

If he is convicted, the judge will determine whether to sentence him as an adult, juvenile or delay the sentence.

These charges stem from a June 1 armed robbery that happened at a Marathon gas station in Hartford.

In a shocking shocking surveillance video, the boy is seen calmly pulling a pistol from his backpack and pointing it at a woman. When she asked if he was serious, he fired a shot into the ceiling.

He has been ordered to undergo a competency exam. Once that is complete, his next court date will be scheduled.