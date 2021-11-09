$10K reward for info on murder of man found near Paw Paw

LAWRENCE, Mich. (WOOD) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a Lansing-area man whose remains were found near Paw Paw.

The reward announced Tuesday comes nearly three years after Jerome Ezell’s skeletal remains were discovered in the woods in Lawrance in December 2018.

Ezell, 27, was reported missing on Nov. 7, 2017. His SUV was found in the Lansing area with his 5-month-old baby still inside his car seat. On Dec. 12, 2018, more than 100 miles, his remains were found in a wooded area off I-94 by a worker for a nearby business.

Foul play is suspected, and state police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Troy Johnston with Michigan State Police at 517.898.1285, Crime Stopper at 517.483.STOP or FBI Detroit at 313.965.2323.