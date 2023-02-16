PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a car split in half during a crash near Paw Paw.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of County Road 374 and County Road 671 in Paw Paw Township.

Investigators believe the car was heading westbound on County Road 374 when the driver lost control, went off the roadway and struck a tree. The force of the crash caused the car to split into two pieces, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Authorities investigate a single-car crash in Paw Paw Township on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver, a 53-year-old Lawrence man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors. It’s also believed that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to VBCSO.