WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt in a Friday morning crash in Waverly Township.

Around 6:30 a.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of M-43 and M-40 for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that the driver of a westbound 2013 Ford F250 didn’t stop at a red light and hit a utility trailer that was towed by a southbound 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the Jeep, a 62-year-old Gobles woman, had shoulder pain, the sheriff’s office said. She went to the hospital with family members.

The driver of the Ford, a 38-year-old Kalamazoo man, was cited for his “hazardous actions,” the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.