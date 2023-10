SOUTH HAVEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt in a South Haven Charter Township pole barn fire Saturday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., crews with the South Haven Area Emergency Services were sent to the area of 72nd Street and 12th Avenue for a pole barn fire.

Responding crews found the pole barn fully engulfed in flames, SHAES said.

A resident was burned on his arms. SHAES said he was treated at the scene.

The scene of a pole barn fire in South Haven Charter Township on Oct. 21, 2023. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

It’s unclear what led to the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.